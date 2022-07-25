Get a daily dose of Kuala Lumpur Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON D.C.: Flights at Reagan Washington National Airport were suspended for some 13 minutes on July 21 following a drone ...
ATHENS, Greece: As firefighters battled wildfires across the continent this week, the heat wave scorching Europe moved eastwards to Italy, ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's Constitutional Court has rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law, which could have potentially legalized ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: After President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian gas and oil sent to Europe could be reduced further and ...
BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...
NOAKHALI, Bangladesh - A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a female patient while posing as a doctor at ...
TOKYO, Japan: In June, Japan's manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in the past 10 months, a worrisome sign ...
KARENNI, Myanmar According to Amnesty International, the Myanmar military has been committing war crimes by setting landmines on a "vast ...
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan A Nepali mountaineer reached the 8,035-meter-high Gasherbrum II in Pakistan, the world's 13th highest mountain Thursday morning, creating ...
SEOUL, South Korea: After a local supplier demanded a price hike for its supply parts, General Motors' South Korea unit ...