Mon, 25 Jul 2022

International

Short closing at Washington National Airport due to drone warning

WASHINGTON D.C.: Flights at Reagan Washington National Airport were suspended for some 13 minutes on July 21 following a drone ...

Record breaking heat, along with wildfires, reaches Poland, Greece

ATHENS, Greece: As firefighters battled wildfires across the continent this week, the heat wave scorching Europe moved eastwards to Italy, ...

Indonesian court rules against legalizing medical marijuana

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's Constitutional Court has rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law, which could have potentially legalized ...

Americans try to stay cool during ongoing heat wave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...

EU tells members to reduce gas use by 15% to ensure winter supplies

BRUSSELS, Belgium: After President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian gas and oil sent to Europe could be reduced further and ...

China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. official visits Taiwan

BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...

Asia

Committee formed to investigate sexual assault by fake doctor in Bangladesh hospital

NOAKHALI, Bangladesh - A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a female patient while posing as a doctor at ...

Factory output in Japan falls to 10-month low in June

TOKYO, Japan: In June, Japan's manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in the past 10 months, a worrisome sign ...

Military laying mines on a 'massive scale' in eastern Kayah state: Amnesty

KARENNI, Myanmar According to Amnesty International, the Myanmar military has been committing war crimes by setting landmines on a "vast ...

Shepherd scripts history on icy mountains: Summits world's 14 tallest tops-twice

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan A Nepali mountaineer reached the 8,035-meter-high Gasherbrum II in Pakistan, the world's 13th highest mountain Thursday morning, creating ...

After refusing demand for price increases, GM Korea closes two plants

SEOUL, South Korea: After a local supplier demanded a price hike for its supply parts, General Motors' South Korea unit ...

