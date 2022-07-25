WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst rapidly-rising interest rates and record-high selling prices, in June U.S. existing home sales fell for a fifth consecutive month to the lowest level in two years.



Mortgage interest rates also surged due to the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation, which increased new buyers' monthly payments by more than 50 percent in the first half of 2022.



This week, the National Association of Realtors said that in June, sales of previously owned homes fell 5.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million units, the lowest level since June 2020, when sales were rebounding from COVID-19 lockdowns.



According to Reuters, economists forecast sales would decrease to 5.38 million units. Sales were unchanged in the Northeast and fell in the Midwest, the West and South.



Home resales, accounting for some 90 percent of the residential real estate market, dropped 14.2 percent year-on-year, while the median existing house price climbed 13.4 percent from one year earlier, to an all-time high of $416,000 in June, the 23rd consecutive month of double-digit annual price gains.



"Falling housing affordability continues to take a toll on potential home buyers. Both mortgage rates and home prices have risen too sharply in a short span of time," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun, in a statement.



Some 1.26 million previously-owned homes were on the market, up 9.6 percent from May and 2.4 percent from one year earlier, the first yearly increase since 2019.



However, amidst cooling demand, monthly home supplies are likely to continue improving. Earlier this week, the government reported that housing completions in June dropped 4.6 percent, while homes typically remained on the market for 14 days, the shortest period on record.



First-time buyers accounted for 30 percent of sales, up from 27 percent in May, and all-cash sales made up 25 percent of the total.



Meanwhile, the Mortgage Bankers Association said in June that the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to nearly 6 percent, up from 3.3 percent at the start of 2022.



Last week, an Oxford Economics index predicted that the picture would worsen through the rest of the year.



In a note following release of the sales data, Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, said, "The increase in both home prices and mortgage rates since the end of 2021 has pushed the monthly mortgage payment on a median priced home up by nearly $700, or 56 percent, pricing millions of buyers out of the market," as reported by Reuters.