Get a daily dose of Kuala Lumpur Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Kuala Lumpur Times.More Information
President Donald Trump's recent reelection campaign advertisement is straight out of the plot of a horror movie. Just days after ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - A man has been stabbed to death in Dublin culminating in a near-6 hour siege which ended ...
WASHINGTON, DC - Hypersonics and counter-hypersonics remain one of the U.S. Defense Department's highest technical modernization priorities, Ellen M. Lord, ...
All over Planet Earth infectious disease experts and scientists everywhere are intensely, even 'feverishly', chasing one rainbow after another, looking ...
Thousands lined the streets on Tuesday to pay their respects to the late Jack Charlton, who won the World Cup ...
CHENGDU, China - Thirty-five years after Vice President George H. W. Bush opened the U.S. consulate in Chengdu in China's ...
CHENGDU, China - Thirty-five years after Vice President George H. W. Bush opened the U.S. consulate in Chengdu in China's ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks tumbled in China on Friday as hostilities with the U.S. were ramped up.While China has ...
New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The two-day online FIFA MA course for assistant referees organised by the All India ...
QUEZON CITY, July 26 (PIA) - In celebration of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Week 2020, the ...
BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The world in the past 24hrs. A selection of the best daily press photos from ...
Members of the Sumber Cipta Ballet rehearse "To Live To Love To Dance" as a virtual ballet performance in Jakarta, ...