Asian Nations at Odds over Sovereignty Join up to Fight Marine Trash

Mon, 18 Nov 2019

News RELEASES

International

FBI indictment of Epstein did not extend to British prince accusations

WASHINGTON, DC - Charges leveled by the FBI against Jeffrey Epsten filed before his suicide did not extend to claims ...

Israeli army cops flak after blinding journalist in one eye

The International Federation of Journalists, the global advocacy group founded in1926, slammed the Israeli army for the shooting of a ...

Rohingya refugees get backing of international court

Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have authorized an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity, namely deportation, which have ...

Turkey says PKK/YPG 'terrorists' carried out al-Bab attack

AL-BAB, Syria - The Turkish Defence Ministry has confirmed that at least 18 civilians were killed and twenty-seven injured in ...

Congress probing Trump tax law being exploited by the wealthy

Billionaires Keep Benefiting From a Tax Break to Help the Poor. Now, Congress Wants to Investigate.ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning ...

Guterres appeals to Bolivians to refrain from violence

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is sending a personal envoy to Bolivia in the wake of the departure of former president, ...

Asia

Stocks mostly rise in Asian session, U.S. dollar slips

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia Pacific mostly rose on Monday after a surprise move by China to trim a ...

Equinix opens 16th data centre in Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Equinix has opened a new data centre in the heart of Sydney, Australia, costing $160 million.The ...

Asian Development Bank president meets top leaders in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan - Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao, at a meeting with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday, ...

Google checking accounts may give banks an edge in deposit wars

Google's new checking account service could help banks in their battle for consumer deposits.The technology giant said last week it's ...

Asian Nations at Odds over Sovereignty Join up to Fight Marine Trash

TAIPEI - An agreement among Southeast Asian leaders this month to fight floating plastics in the South China Sea and ...

Equity indices close in the red, telecom stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Monday while oscillating in a range but ...

