Tue, 12 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Kuala Lumpur Times.

More Information
32
Fair in Subang

International

Section
Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Asia

Section
China rules the waves and waives the rule

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): China likes to assure neighbours and the rest of the world that it will ...

Stock exchanges shut on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Ltd ...

Newsrooms not keeping up with changing demographics, study suggests

Over the past two decades, as Canada's demographics have shifted, news organizations have failed to reflect the country's increasing diversity ...

Chinese, Malaysian companies develop 'energy bus' for ASEAN markets

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Nov 12 (ANI): China's Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. and Malaysian automotive manufacturer Terus Maju Services (TMS) ...

China Diplomat's Article on Tibet ?Misleading?: Exile Government

A recent article by a senior Chinese diplomat that says Tibetans enjoy religious freedom and a happy life under Beijing's ...

Gambia Sues Myanmar for Genocide Against Rohingya Muslims

UNITED NATIONS - In a highly unusual move, the tiny West African nation of The Gambia on Monday filed a ...

Movie Review

Ghost World