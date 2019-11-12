Tue, 12 Nov 2019

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

FBI lauds its new National Threat Operations Center

The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...

President Trump backflips on China trade concessions

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has flipped again on trade relations with China. Just as markets were warming ...

Asian Pacific nations get funding boost from ADB and German bank

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and KfW, the German state-owned development bank, on Friday agreed to expand ...

GIC Re clocks H1 loss at Rs 481 crore on provisioning for ILFS, DHFL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Government-owned General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) said on Monday it suffered a ...

Sensex closes in the green, Nifty bank gains by 1.2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Equity barometers remained range-bound on Monday and closed flat as escalating violence in Hong ...

Is India-Philippines trade relation set to bloom?

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, Nov 11 (ANI): With the Philippines economy growing at a fast rate, Indian businesses can capitalise ...

Longest-serving British Indian MP announces retirement

London [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Britain's longest-serving Indian-origin MP Keith Vaz announced his retirement from the parliament on Sunday, weeks ...

