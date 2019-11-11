Mon, 11 Nov 2019

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

FBI lauds its new National Threat Operations Center

The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...

Heartfelt thanks to my fellow patient and surgeon

The Human Heart, What's it all about: Life & Death, Love & Hate, Laughter & Sadness? Music & Heartache? Politics, ...

Senators in U.S. need to be acting like potential jurors

Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...

While many Libyans yearn Gaddafi days, ICC goes after his son

NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...

President Trump backflips on China trade concessions

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has flipped again on trade relations with China. Just as markets were warming ...

Asian Pacific nations get funding boost from ADB and German bank

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and KfW, the German state-owned development bank, on Friday agreed to expand ...

Cambodia Eases Kem Sokha House Arrest Restrictions

Cambodia eased restrictions on opposition leader Kem Sokha Sunday, more than two years after his arrest heralded an authoritarian crackdown, ...

3 challenges ahead for investors - strategist

There are three challenges facing investors going forward, Willem Sels, chief market strategist at HSBC Private Bank told Fin24 during ...

Exiled Cambodian Opposition Leader Sam Rainsy Reaches Malaysia

Cambodia's opposition leader Sam Rainsy flew into Malaysia on Saturday, saying his campaign to challenge Prime Minister Hun Sen was ...

Opposition Rallies In Kazakh Cities Demanding Democratic Reforms

NUR SULTAN/ALMATY -- Demonstrators gathered in two cities in Kazakhstan on November 9 to demand democratic reforms in the mineral-rich ...

