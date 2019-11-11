Get a daily dose of Kuala Lumpur Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...
PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...
The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...
The Human Heart, What's it all about: Life & Death, Love & Hate, Laughter & Sadness? Music & Heartache? Politics, ...
Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...
NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has flipped again on trade relations with China. Just as markets were warming ...
MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and KfW, the German state-owned development bank, on Friday agreed to expand ...
Cambodia eased restrictions on opposition leader Kem Sokha Sunday, more than two years after his arrest heralded an authoritarian crackdown, ...
There are three challenges facing investors going forward, Willem Sels, chief market strategist at HSBC Private Bank told Fin24 during ...
Cambodia's opposition leader Sam Rainsy flew into Malaysia on Saturday, saying his campaign to challenge Prime Minister Hun Sen was ...
NUR SULTAN/ALMATY -- Demonstrators gathered in two cities in Kazakhstan on November 9 to demand democratic reforms in the mineral-rich ...