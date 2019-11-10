Sun, 10 Nov 2019

International

Senators in U.S. need to be acting like potential jurors

Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...

While many Libyans yearn Gaddafi days, ICC goes after his son

NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...

New York AG says Trump breached his fiduciary duty to foundation

NEW YORK, New York The New York Supreme Court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages ...

Mexican government pressed to act on violence against journalists

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - This year Mexico has become the deadliest country in the world for journalists. More than 99 ...

LeBaron killings in Mexico not necessarily random

Nine members of a prominent Mormon family in northern Mexico, all women and children, were gunned down on Nov. 4 ...

Canadian mine workers attacked in Western Africa, scores of casualties

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...

Asia

President Trump backflips on China trade concessions

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has flipped again on trade relations with China. Just as markets were warming ...

Asian Pacific nations get funding boost from ADB and German bank

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and KfW, the German state-owned development bank, on Friday agreed to expand ...

China, U.S. and global economy pressured by trade tensions

The trade tariff spat between China and the United States has been a "lose-lose" situation for both countries and the ...

Pakistan's triple M: Maulana, March and Military

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 9 (ANI): In reference to the anti-government Azadi March in Pakistan, the European Foundation for South Asian ...

'Neanderthal Russophobes': Kremlin Complaints Turn To Language

There's a war going on, the Kremlin wants you to know.It's not in Syria. It's not in Libya. It's not ...

Pak not doing much to stop terror financing, says British researcher

Brighton [UK], Nov 9 (ANI): The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has asked Pakistan to stop fund flows to terrorists ...

