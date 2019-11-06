Wed, 06 Nov 2019

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

Sole nominee for president of ADB is Masatsugu Asakawa

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank on Monday opened voting for its next President, who will succeed current President ...

Drug Addiction Rises in Myanmar's Kachin State

KACHIN STATE, MYANMAR - The clanking sound of leg irons shackled around the ankles of the unwilling patients signals the ...

In Indo-Pacific, US Sends Conflicting Messages

WHITE HOUSE - On the same week that the Trump administration published a report outlining its engagement in the Indo-Pacific ...

IODA's First Indian and Asian General Vice President Elected

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Vinaya Shetty, from Mumbai India, is the first Indian to be elected to ...

Sensex gains 222 points, Cipla and ICICI Bank top gainers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased early losses and made a dramatic recovery in the afternoon ...

Stenson has no security concerns ahead of Hong Kong Open

Cape Town - Henrik Stenson says he has no security concerns ahead of the Hong Kong Open that is scheduled ...

