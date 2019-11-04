Mon, 04 Nov 2019

News RELEASES

International

Section
New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

Nearly 750,000 motor vehicles stolen in U.S. last year

WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...

Scores of Mali troops killed in ambush of base in eastern Indelimane

BAMAKO, Mali - Fifty-four soldiers and a civilian have been killed in an attack on a military post in the ...

Asia

Section
UN Chief Urges Myanmar to Resolve Rohingya Crisis

NONTHABURI, THAILAND - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern Sunday over the plight of the 730,000 Muslim Rohingya refugees from ...

Not all plant-based diets are good for you

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): While a lot more people are shifting to plant-based diets so as to achieve ...

ASEAN leaders discuss need for working together to defeat terrorism

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) discussed the need for working together ...

Father Time fuels McIlroy win at WGC-HSBC Champions

Shanghai - World number two Rory McIlroy said his recent return to top form was motivated by the realisation that ...

Beijing Says 'Ready to Work' with ASEAN on South China Sea Rules

BANGKOK - Beijing said Sunday it is "ready to work" with Southeast Asian nations on a code of conduct in ...

McIlroy beats Schauffele in WGC-HSBC Champions playoff

Shanghai - Rory McIlroy defeated defending champion Xander Schauffele on Sunday to win his first WGC-HSBC Champions tournament and continue ...

Movie Review

Detroit